Lake Delton Police Department looking for information on missing child

LAKE DELTON — The Lake Delton Police Department is looking for information on a child who has been reported missing.

The department stated the information in a Sept. 23 post on its official Facebook page. The department listed the child’s first name, Serenity, and posted two pictures. It did not state the child’s last name or age.

"Please contact Law Enforcement if you have any information on Serenity," the police department said in the post. "She is missing from Lake Delton."

The post said anyone with information can call the Lake Delton Police Department at 608-254-7571 or send a message to its Facebook page. Tips can also be submitted to wisconsinclearinghouse@doj.state.wi.us or by phone at 1-800-843-4673.

The police department did not comment further or give out any other information when contacted Sept. 24.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.