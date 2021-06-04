Lake Delton Police Department saw crime increase during Automotion weekend; Dells releases no information

LAKE DELTON — Crime significantly increased in Lake Delton during Automotion weekend in 2021 compared to when the event was last held in September.
Between May 21 to May 23, 1,112 citations and warnings were issued between the Lake Delton Police Department and mutual aid officers, according to Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman. The Lake Delton Police Department responded to 255 calls for service and 21 traffic accidents, according to Hardman.
One of the traffic crashes involved a man who allegedly drove into pedestrians standing on the sidewalk of Wisconsin Dells Parkway. A multitude of disturbances were reported throughout the village as well as domestic violence calls, Hardman said. The citations also include ordinance violations, such as burning tires or burnouts.
Six arrests were also recorded through the weekend, with individuals being transported to county jail, according to Hardman. However, due to staffing shortages within the police department, officers decided to cite individuals who committed an arresting offense for a future court date so they could respond to other duties, he said. No major incidents took place over Automotion weekend, according to Hardman.
The village police department worked with the Sauk County Sherriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Emergency Management as mutual aid to assist with the influx of people in the Dells during Automotion.
The amount of reported incidents is significantly more than the amount the village police department recorded in September 2020, when Automotion was rescheduled from its typical May weekend due to COVID-19. In 36 hours from Sept. 11-13, the department fielded 100 calls for service, issued 137 citations and 168 warnings, made nine arrests and filed 20 reports. Two officers from the department were assaulted by being punched. In May 2019 during Automotion weekend, the department logged 133 calls for service, made 18 arrests, and issued 300 warnings and 133 citations.
The state patrol issued another 122 citations and 167 warnings in the same time period last year, Hardman said.
The village fire department and EMS also set up a command post operation at the Delton fire station for 12 hours May 23 to directly respond to calls from dispatch and keep an eye on the bigger activities happening, Hardman said.
Over 1,000 classic cars were displayed at Mt. Olympus Theme and Waterpark during the two-day event, which kicks off the summer festivities in Wisconsin Dells. However, it’s also a weekend local police departments see an increase in crime with the increase in people.
Hardman said none of the calls or citations are related to the car show. Instead, it's from outside the show at non-sanctioned events and people not attending the car show that cause trouble.
“Zero problems at the car show," Hardman said. "This is all that collateral nonsense of the folks that come up that really don’t even go to the car show.”
Hardman noticed the volume of people and traffic on May 21 matched the volume May 22.
“So by late Friday afternoon, the traffic was as jammed up as it was on Saturday,” he said. He said there was also a lot more people in the Dells area during this year's Automotion than in September.
He believes the increase in attendance was due to the event's growth, the nice weather and people anxious to travel after being cooped up at home with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin Dells Police Department Interim Police Chief Perry Mayer did not respond to a voicemail and email requesting numbers the department recorded during this year’s Automotion weekend. During last September's event, Dells police issued 70 citations, 39 ordinance violations, four OWIs and reported two crashes from Sept. 11-13.
