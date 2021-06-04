Lake Delton Police Department saw crime increase during Automotion weekend; Dells releases no information

The village fire department and EMS also set up a command post operation at the Delton fire station for 12 hours May 23 to directly respond to calls from dispatch and keep an eye on the bigger activities happening, Hardman said.

Over 1,000 classic cars were displayed at Mt. Olympus Theme and Waterpark during the two-day event, which kicks off the summer festivities in Wisconsin Dells. However, it’s also a weekend local police departments see an increase in crime with the increase in people.

Hardman said none of the calls or citations are related to the car show. Instead, it's from outside the show at non-sanctioned events and people not attending the car show that cause trouble.

“Zero problems at the car show," Hardman said. "This is all that collateral nonsense of the folks that come up that really don’t even go to the car show.”

Hardman noticed the volume of people and traffic on May 21 matched the volume May 22.

“So by late Friday afternoon, the traffic was as jammed up as it was on Saturday,” he said. He said there was also a lot more people in the Dells area during this year's Automotion than in September.