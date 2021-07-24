 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Delton police find body in ravine, officials investigating death
0 Comments
alert top story

Lake Delton police find body in ravine, officials investigating death

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police tape istock, generic file photo
iStock photo

LAKE DELTON — Lake Delton police are investigating a death where a body was reportedly found in a ravine Saturday morning. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On July 24, 2021, at 11:41 a.m., Dells-Delton EMS was dispatched to the area of Clara Avenue and Shady Lane for a subject located in the water down in the ravine, according to a press release from the Lake Delton Police Department. Dells-Delton EMS, the Delton Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Lake Delton Police Department responded to the area and located a subject lying face down in the water in a ravine, which runs under Clara Avenue. Responding personnel conducted life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful.

Drug paraphernalia was located in the area where the incident occurred.

The Lake Delton Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident. There is no danger to the public at this time.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Faion Hicks discusses becoming a better leader of the Badgers secondary

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tomlinson, Kyle Daniel
Obituaries

Tomlinson, Kyle Daniel

POYNETTE – Kyle Daniel Tomlinson, 37 of Poynette, WI was born on May 6, 1984, at Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, WI. He died on July 16, 20…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News