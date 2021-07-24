Lake Delton police find body in ravine, officials investigating death

LAKE DELTON — Lake Delton police are investigating a death where a body was reportedly found in a ravine Saturday morning.
On July 24, 2021, at 11:41 a.m., Dells-Delton EMS was dispatched to the area of Clara Avenue and Shady Lane for a subject located in the water down in the ravine, according to a press release from the Lake Delton Police Department. Dells-Delton EMS, the Delton Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Lake Delton Police Department responded to the area and located a subject lying face down in the water in a ravine, which runs under Clara Avenue. Responding personnel conducted life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful.
Drug paraphernalia was located in the area where the incident occurred.
The Lake Delton Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident. There is no danger to the public at this time.