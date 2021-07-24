Lake Delton police find body in ravine, officials investigating death

On July 24, 2021, at 11:41 a.m., Dells-Delton EMS was dispatched to the area of Clara Avenue and Shady Lane for a subject located in the water down in the ravine, according to a press release from the Lake Delton Police Department. Dells-Delton EMS, the Delton Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Lake Delton Police Department responded to the area and located a subject lying face down in the water in a ravine, which runs under Clara Avenue. Responding personnel conducted life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful.