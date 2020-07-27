Lake Delton police investigate gunshot

The Lake Delton Police Department was dispatched for a disturbance in progress, including what sounded like a possible gunshot at 4:25 a.m. July 26 at 1050 Canyon Road. All parties involved in the disturbance fled the scene prior to officers' arrival. The cabin was searched and it was confirmed one round had been discharged inside of the rental unit, however, there are no injuries at this time. The Lake Delton Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident. There is no danger to the public at this time.