Lake Delton police investigate gunshot
0 comments
alert top story

Lake Delton police investigate gunshot

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg

The Lake Delton Police Department was dispatched for a disturbance in progress, including what sounded like a possible gunshot at 4:25 a.m. July 26 at 1050 Canyon Road. All parties involved in the disturbance fled the scene prior to officers' arrival. The cabin was searched and it was confirmed one round had been discharged inside of the rental unit, however, there are no injuries at this time. The Lake Delton Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident. There is no danger to the public at this time.

0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: $600 Weekly Jobless Benefit Ends

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News