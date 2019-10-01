Lake Delton police responded to reports of an attempted robbery at Walmart Sept. 25, arriving after the suspect fled the scene.
According to a press release from police chief Daniel Hardman, a white man in his mid-30s approached the Walmart pharmacy counter and demanded narcotics from staff. When he did not receive the pills, he fled out of the store and drove off in a gray Pontiac Grand Am. The suspect was not thought to be armed.
“The suspect is described as a white male, mid-30s and clean-shaven,” Hardman said in the press release. “The suspect was wearing all black, including black pants, a black waist-length jacket and black reflective sunglasses.”
Anyone with information about the suspect is invited to call the Lake Delton police department at (608) 254-8331
