Lake Delton police station on track for March 2022 completion
LAKE DELTON — Lake Delton’s new police station on Miller Drive is on track for scheduled completion next spring.

The police station turnover is set for March 28, according to Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman. Construction crews were hard at work Sept. 15 putting in installation, building the outdoor steel frame and cementing a concrete wall that will separate the mini forensics and evidence processing lab.

The 29,476-square-foot building will contain support for both police staff and administration. The building will consist of parking for 22 squad cars and patrol boat. It will also contain a 48-person training/community room, four interview rooms and two temporary holding cells, Hardman said. The building provides additional room for Lake Delton’s police department to grow, which currently has 21 sworn officers. The new lab will be equipped with a full fume hood for full ventilation and blood drawing cabinet to safely discharge biohazards on evidence.

The $10.9 million project was approved by the village March 9, 2020. Shortly after the village put its stamp of approval on the project it was put on hold due to the financial uncertainty of COVID-19. Village officials gave the OK to restart construction on the project in April. The new building will replace the department’s current location at the Kay C. Mackesey administration building at 50 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, where it’s been stationed for about 20 years.

Hardman said the new building is designed for efficiency and safety. Hardman, who also serves as the village’s public safety director, said the building will also make it easier to manage both Dells/Delton EMS and Delton Fire Department with the new building right by both the fire station and EMS building.

