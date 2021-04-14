Lake Delton postpones ATV/UTV ordinance vote, delays decision setting up COVID-19 testing site

LAKE DELTON — ATV/UTV’s will need to wait at little longer to drive in Lake Delton.
Village officials were scheduled to consider for adoption its ordinance regarding routes and rules for permitting ATV/UTV’s use in the village at its April 12 meeting. However, Trustee Les Bremer said the published ATV/UTV map wasn't accurate and made the motion to send the item back to the ordinance committee.
While the ordinance lists roads where ATV/UTV's can drive, Village Attorney Richard Cross said the board still needs to decide the routes.
“It expresses that the route is the only place where they are allowed but the board just has to decide the route yet,” Cross said.
The board decided to table voting on the ordinance, returning it to the committee for review.
Village Board President John Webb expressed frustration about not adopting the ordinance bringing the village one step closer to allowing ATV/UTV use in Lake Delton.
“This is getting silly,” Webb said. “It’s going back and forth for no reason.”
The map is available on the village’s website, along with the ordinance.
A separate ordinance with amendments to the village’s signage ordinance was also up for a first reading and introduction to publication but had an error in the agenda and needed additional information. The item was also tabled and sent back to the ordinance committee for review. The proposed changes mention nothing about ATV/UTV use regarding signage.
The only ordinances approved regarding ATV/UTV use was a first reading of rules for regulating short-term rentals of ATV/UTVs, mopeds, electric scooters and other similar devices due to safety, reducing the likelihood of accidents. The item will go to the village board for a second reading where it is eligible for adoption.
Another ordinance was adopted prohibiting establishments from selling or renting ATV/UTVs not on a designated route, including Wisconsin Dells Parkway and Munroe Avenue, also known as Highway 12 and 23, respectively. A separate ordinance repealing and recreating the village’s building code was also approved.
Webb said he’s hoping the ordinances regarding ATV/UTV use and routes will be considered by the board in the next two weeks in time for the next scheduled board meeting April 26. The ordinance committee will need to review and approve the items before it’s brought to the full board for consideration and potential adoption.
If the board adopts the ordinances and ATV/UTV use is allowed, signage will need to be posted along the designated routes decided by trustees before any ATV/UTV’s can drive in the village. Wisconsin Dells opened its roads to ATV/UTV use April 9. Certain routes in Wisconsin Dells still remain off limits as the city is waiting on approval to use them.
J-1 student COVID-19 testing
Village officials held off making a decision on a request to sponsor and set up a COVID-19 testing site in Lake Delton until more information is known about the J-1 student visa program this year. The item will be reviewed at a future meeting.
Trustees planned to review and consider authorizing the director of public safety to create a county testing site from May 1 to June 30, mainly for J-1 visa workers who arrive in the Dells’ area to work for the season. Trustee Joe Eck, who also serves as chief operating officer of Wilderness Resorts, suggested tabling the item with uncertainty hovering around the J-1 program.
On top of international travel restrictions due to COVID-19, some United States embassies around the world have been closed or open on a limited basis due to the pandemic. The limitations have presenting barriers for those wanting to apply for a J-1 visa since the process still requires face-to-face interaction. Trustee Merije Ajvazi believes more information might be known in June.
Eck thinks the operating costs for the testing site will decrease if the number of those applying for a J-1 visa at embassies are lower than expected. The cost of testing for three days a week, four hours a day is estimated at $4,600 or $36,800 for eight weeks, according to a letter to the village board by Daniel Hardman, Lake Delton’s director of public safety and police chief. Costs would be offset by the ability to receive reimbursement from the state for running a COVID-19 testing site at $15 a test.
Per US Department of Health rules, J-1 student workers will need to obtain a COVID-19 test before departing their home country and quarantine for a ten-day period upon arriving before starting employment. One exception has been made by the state department, if the J-1 student has tested negative for COVID-19 after day five of quarantine, the student can be released and proceed with work.
The J-1 visa program was suspended last year to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the early days of the pandemic. The suspension left a worker shortage in the Dells’ area. Only 600 students who had received their visas prior to the suspension were allowed to come abroad and work. Normally, about 5,000 J-1 workers come to the Dells’ area annually. About 16,000 jobs are available in the area during the summer.
Other business
Trustees unanimously approved the application for a community development investment grant for Vennebu Hill Winery Development project.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.