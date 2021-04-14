Lake Delton postpones ATV/UTV ordinance vote, delays decision setting up COVID-19 testing site

A separate ordinance with amendments to the village’s signage ordinance was also up for a first reading and introduction to publication but had an error in the agenda and needed additional information. The item was also tabled and sent back to the ordinance committee for review. The proposed changes mention nothing about ATV/UTV use regarding signage.

The only ordinances approved regarding ATV/UTV use was a first reading of rules for regulating short-term rentals of ATV/UTVs, mopeds, electric scooters and other similar devices due to safety, reducing the likelihood of accidents. The item will go to the village board for a second reading where it is eligible for adoption.

Another ordinance was adopted prohibiting establishments from selling or renting ATV/UTVs not on a designated route, including Wisconsin Dells Parkway and Munroe Avenue, also known as Highway 12 and 23, respectively. A separate ordinance repealing and recreating the village’s building code was also approved.

Webb said he’s hoping the ordinances regarding ATV/UTV use and routes will be considered by the board in the next two weeks in time for the next scheduled board meeting April 26. The ordinance committee will need to review and approve the items before it’s brought to the full board for consideration and potential adoption.