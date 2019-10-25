Uno Pizzeria in Lake Delton has a menu full of new options for those with dietary restrictions.
Uno rolled out its new “Love All, Feed All” menu on Oct. 22, focused on feeding customers with a wide range of dietary restrictions. Now, vegetarians, vegans, gluten-sensitive customers and others have a brand-new option.
According to Uno CEO Jim Ilaria, his team realized that people across the country have wildly different diets, and those diets went unrepresented in the previous incarnation of their menu. And so earlier this year, they began developing the new menu.
“It’s the acknowledgement on our part that people are eating differently now,” Ilaria said. “There’s a lot of different eating styles and preferences. And while we’ve been famous for our deep-dish pizza that we invented in 1943… we also want to be more inclusive, so that the whole family can still come and find something that they love.”
This isn’t just a few vegetarian options buried on the standard menu. Ilaria and his team went all-out to provide inclusive options. Love All, Feed All clocks in around 75 unique meal choices, ranging from gluten-free pizza crust to vegan cheese. Senior director of marketing Kim Boynton said the chain had incorporated gluten-free pizza several years earlier, so this was a logical step.
That doesn’t mean it was a straightforward step. According to Boynton, installing this menu meant that kitchens all over the country had to implement new procedures to make sure anyone with dietary restrictions will have their needs met by the staff.
“We’ve had to put in special processes within the kitchen,” Boynton said. “We have to sterilize the area before we can do anything, we have separate utensils to prepare the area with. We keep everything completely separate.”
The new menu isn’t restricted exclusively to catering to people with dietary restrictions. It also features low-calorie options for anyone trying to eat healthier. For Jim “More Garlic” Ilaria, the highlight of the menu is the “Garlic, Garlic, Chicken & Goat Cheese” 600-calorie pizza is a personal favorite. According to him, company members jokingly call it “The Vampire Slayer.”
Another source of inspiration for Love All, Feed All came from an unlikely source: PETA. As Ilaria said, typically a restaurant executive won’t exactly respond with joy when they hear PETA is on the phone for them. But the representative wanted to reach to Ilaria, suggesting adding vegan menu items to the new menu.
“David Byer, who works for PETA, called me directly… we were already developing Love All, Feed All for other dietary preferences, but we hadn’t thought of vegan,” Ilaria said. “And David said ‘Would you consider vegan?’”
Ilaria was hesitant at first, but said that Byer helped them see that vegans were an untapped customer base who don’t really have a niche in casual dining restaurants like Uno. Now, the Love All, Feed All menu has an entire section devoted to vegan foodstuffs.
The Love All, Feed All menu is available now at the Uno in Lake Delton, along with all Uno franchises across the United States.
