Lake Delton scheduled to complete public works maintenance building by end of June

LAKE DELTON — The village’s public works department’s new maintenance building is almost complete.

Public Works Director Gary Hansen said the new 12,000 square foot building is estimated for completion by the end of June. Based on the timeline, he’s hoping the department will begin moving its equipment into the new building in July.

Hansen said the main purpose of the 12,000 square foot, $1.4 million building on Skyline Lane is to house equipment the village didn’t have room for after exceeding space limitations at other buildings. It will be the fourth building the village has for storing equipment. The new building will contain a restroom. A wash bay and steam cleaner will also be inside the facility to clean underneath the equipment, rinsing off road salt and other grime.

All winter plowing and snow removing equipment, like plow trucks, was put into cold storage sheds over the last couple of years. Hansen said the village’s sewer cleaning truck, purchased in 2019, had to be housed at the sewage plant in the winter due to less space at other buildings. Other equipment like the wood chipper, snow plow trucks and leaf vacuum sitting outside the public works shop will be store inside the new building. It will also house parts and supplies for the village water department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}