The Lake Delton Village Board sped through a quick session September 9, with board members eager to show off the new Vactor truck parked outside the administrative building.
Vactor, based in Streator, Illinois, manufactures sewage-cleaning equipment, and the village’s new truck arrived in time for the September 9 board session. Lake Delton village clerk/treasurer/coordinator Kay Mackesey was particularly excited to show off the village’s new sewer cleaner.
“Go outside and take a look at the new Vactor truck,” Mackesey said after the meeting. “Everyone wants to see that.”
Outside of the new cleaning equipment, the board’s September 9 agenda was brief. Trustees agreed to table a proposed ordinance updating the municipal code’s stance on occasional activities.
As it stands, the code defines occasional activities as “non-recurring amusements, attractions or events not otherwise identified in ss. 21.02 or 21.06 VMC and are conducted for less than 3 days and not located entirely on a permitted premises.”
The board did pass a new ordinance on exterior maintenance requirements for the village, which can be found in chapter 34 of the village municipal code. Trustees passed a new Sauk County memorandum accepting the county’s intergovernmental services on computers and technology.
The village board issued a class B fermented malt beverage license to Aaron Kirby of the Lake Delton Ice Arena.
