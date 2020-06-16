Lake Delton to hold off on issuing temporary leasing permits through August

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lake Delton Village Board voted to institute a moratorium on new short-term leasing permits at its June 15 meeting, citing concerns from residents.

According to Tom Diehl, who presented the resolution to the board members and citizens in attendance, the inspiration for the moratorium came after the board denied a permit to residents on East Hiawatha Drive due to opposition from neighbors. Diehl said he was concerned about the effect these short-term rentals could have on the community.

“It’s totally out of hand right now,” Diehl said. “We’ve got degradation of residential areas, we have degradation of the waterfront commercial areas. It’s just not fair to the residents and the adjoining property owners to have this continue.”

Village Attorney Richard Cross prepared an informational packet on the moratorium, which he said was in place to keep permit requests at bay while the board analyzes a new housing report for Lake Delton. Cross said the nationwide growth of services such as AirBNB have had adverse effects on communities big and small, and the moratorium is necessary to determine the best course of action.