Lake Delton to hold off on issuing temporary leasing permits through August

The Lake Delton Village Board voted to institute a moratorium on new short-term leasing permits at its June 15 meeting, citing concerns from residents.
According to Tom Diehl, who presented the resolution to the board members and citizens in attendance, the inspiration for the moratorium came after the board denied a permit to residents on East Hiawatha Drive due to opposition from neighbors. Diehl said he was concerned about the effect these short-term rentals could have on the community.
“It’s totally out of hand right now,” Diehl said. “We’ve got degradation of residential areas, we have degradation of the waterfront commercial areas. It’s just not fair to the residents and the adjoining property owners to have this continue.”
Village Attorney Richard Cross prepared an informational packet on the moratorium, which he said was in place to keep permit requests at bay while the board analyzes a new housing report for Lake Delton. Cross said the nationwide growth of services such as AirBNB have had adverse effects on communities big and small, and the moratorium is necessary to determine the best course of action.
Cross said his main concern is ensuring that all Lake Delton citizens can find a permanent residence, and that the village isn’t overrun with temporary renters that leave permanent residents without proper housing.
“This is a very short period of time, it’s a moratorium through August,” Cross said. “The licensing period starts Oct. 1, so we want to have the month of September available.”
The board unanimously approved the moratorium, allowing for sufficient time to evaluate the report and move forward.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.