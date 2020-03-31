Lake Delton Urgent Care offers virtual visits to fend off coronavirus spread

The SSM Health Urgent Care clinic in Lake Delton is bolstering its virtual visit portal, in order to encourage people who suspect they are suffering from the coronavirus to stay home.
According to Sauk County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jelinek, St. Clare Hospital and the SSM Urgent Care clinic are both cautioning people feeling symptoms of COVID-19 to avoid the premises to keep the virus from spreading to vulnerable people at the hospital.
“If you have been experiencing a cough, fever, cold or flu-like symptoms, SSM Health offers online virtual screening,” Jelinek said. “This change is a temporary measure to help stem the spread of COVID-19 in our area. The Lake Delton Urgent Care facilities will remain open to care for urgent health concerns such as fractures, cuts, minor injuries or traumas, headaches and other non-respiratory health concerns.”
In order to conduct the online screening, go to ssmhealth.com and follow the link to the virtual visit portal. The questions are straightforward; whether or not someone is experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19, whether they’ve traveled internationally or come into contact with a person who has been diagnosed.
While the virtual visit can’t confirm a diagnosis, it can recommend next steps for patients to follow. If a person meets the criteria of potentially having coronavirus, SSM will direct them toward a more in-depth virtual visit in order to proceed with treatment.
For patients without internet access, Dean on Call is available 24 hours a day at 608-250-1393.
SSM Health CEO Laura Kaiser acknowledged the importance of keeping COVID-19 at bay in the company’s facilities, and as such she and the rest of SSM are implementing new visitor policies for people already admitted to the hospital. Visitors are only allowed for end-of-life care, companions during birth and pediatric patients.
“As such, SSM Health has implemented new visitor policies at our hospitals, while temporarily cancelling public events and seminars, elective procedures and non-urgent screenings and wellness visits,” Kaiser said. “We’re also directing our employees not involved in direct patient care to work-from-home, where possible.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
