Lake Delton Urgent Care offers virtual visits to fend off coronavirus spread

The SSM Health Urgent Care clinic in Lake Delton is bolstering its virtual visit portal, in order to encourage people who suspect they are suffering from the coronavirus to stay home.

According to Sauk County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jelinek, St. Clare Hospital and the SSM Urgent Care clinic are both cautioning people feeling symptoms of COVID-19 to avoid the premises to keep the virus from spreading to vulnerable people at the hospital.

“If you have been experiencing a cough, fever, cold or flu-like symptoms, SSM Health offers online virtual screening,” Jelinek said. “This change is a temporary measure to help stem the spread of COVID-19 in our area. The Lake Delton Urgent Care facilities will remain open to care for urgent health concerns such as fractures, cuts, minor injuries or traumas, headaches and other non-respiratory health concerns.”

In order to conduct the online screening, go to ssmhealth.com and follow the link to the virtual visit portal. The questions are straightforward; whether or not someone is experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19, whether they’ve traveled internationally or come into contact with a person who has been diagnosed.