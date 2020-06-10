Lake Delton Village Board applauds longtime trustee Les Bremer for 30 years of service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lake Delton Village Board honored longtime trustee Les Bremer at its June 8 meeting, whose 30-year term of service came to an end after he narrowly missed out on retaining his seat in April’s elections.

Bremer finished fourth in the race for three seats, coming up just behind incumbents Merije Ajvazi and Mark Whitfield, as well as new candidate Bernadette Starzyk. However, there was no ill will between Bremer and his former colleagues, as police chief Daniel Hardman presented Bremer with a plaque for his work on the board.

“So Les has been on the board for over 30 years,” Hardman said. “He’s been a huge supporter, and we want to recognize that. Thank you for all your effort over the years… the recognition extended to you for 30 years of service in Lake Delton.”

“It’s been a pleasure to serve the village of Lake Delton,” Bremer said. “I think we’ve seen tremendous growth over the years, from a population of 900 to 3,000, and we’ve had some very visionary people on the board. Along with Kay (Mackesey), they made this village grow.”