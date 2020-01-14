Lake Delton village board approves new engineering and construction task orders

The Lake Delton village board approved a task order from MSA Professional Services for general engineering, zoning and building inspection services in 2020, as well as one for a public works garage site study.

According to village engineer John Langhans, the engineering, zoning and inspection contracts will require a similar amount of financing as the ones that were in place for 2019. Langhans will continue to serve as the village engineer for MSA going forward.

“Overall, they’re consistent with what was spent last year for the aggregate of general engineering services,” Langhans said. “And zoning is right about there. I think we knocked zoning down just a little bit.”

The board approved the task orders for renewing MSA’s services with little to no conversation, quickly moving through the matter.

The second task order, approving a study for a public works garage site, necessitated more discussion. According to Langhans, village public works director Gary Hansen wants more garage space for his department, and MSA drew up plans for the building design.

