Lake Delton village board approves new engineering and construction task orders

The Lake Delton village board approved a task order from MSA Professional Services for general engineering, zoning and building inspection services in 2020, as well as one for a public works garage site study.
According to village engineer John Langhans, the engineering, zoning and inspection contracts will require a similar amount of financing as the ones that were in place for 2019. Langhans will continue to serve as the village engineer for MSA going forward.
“Overall, they’re consistent with what was spent last year for the aggregate of general engineering services,” Langhans said. “And zoning is right about there. I think we knocked zoning down just a little bit.”
The board approved the task orders for renewing MSA’s services with little to no conversation, quickly moving through the matter.
The second task order, approving a study for a public works garage site, necessitated more discussion. According to Langhans, village public works director Gary Hansen wants more garage space for his department, and MSA drew up plans for the building design.
“What we’re proposing here is a preliminary design of the building, as well as survey and site services,” Langhans said. “So, in regards to what we’re proposing to do for the village, from an architectural standpoint, preliminary floor plans, preliminary external elevations and a 3-D architectural model that will allow us to provide a public rendering.”
Langhans said he had met with Hansen about the building, and that MSA will need to conduct a survey of the planned site, both topographically and to stay within the property lines.
Board trustee Tom Diehl expressed concern that the building be properly sized, as he said the planned garage would be the last building that would fit on the planned property.
“That was our plan, Tom,” Langhans responded. “Right now, we’re proposing an 80 by 150 building, or 80,000 square feet, and at 150 feet deep, I think we’re going to be utilizing the entire depth of the lot. When you build something like this, you always run out of room and wish you built bigger, so that’s where the 80 by 150 came into play.”
The board moved to approve the task order, setting the surveying process in motion.
Board trustees also agreed to issue operator’s licenses to Jonathan Osgood and Aspen Richards through the end of June 2020.