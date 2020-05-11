Lake Delton Village Board authorizes backlog of license requests after heated public comments

Diehl said the board would approve a permit for Bobbers to have its usual background music, provided that Morris submitted the proper paperwork. Morris responded that he submitted the same permit request he had in the past. For him, his issues with the board’s licensing process began in 2013, when he said his prior live music permit was revoked due to a single noise complaint from a nearby hotel.

“I missed one meeting back in 2013, and it got taken away from me,” Morris said. “For one complaint. One time. Tried to come back, get it fixed, didn’t happen.”

Webb told Morris to “get your paperwork together” before the next meeting, which would set him on the road to approval. He also challenged Morris’ claim that he had a previous agreement with the village administration “that this wasn’t going to happen to me,” prompting Webb to request proof, leading Morris to admit he had nothing in writing.

After several minutes of debate, Webb cut Morris off, closing the meeting to public comment and proceeding to the remainder of the agenda.

Much of the remainder of the meeting was spent approving the 73 liquor license applications that had previously been set to expire or had been requested through the last two months.

