Lake Delton village board authorizes next steps in public works building project

The Lake Delton village board heard a presentation on the new public works building project, as the team moves through the planning process.
Lead engineer Raine Gardner and architect Al Syzmanski from MSA Professional Services gave the presentation for the project, which is still in its infancy. Gardner presented a floor plan, a site plan and a series of renderings for the new building, laying out MSA’s vision for the building.
“We’re basically ready to go to the next stage of the project itself,” Gardner said. “We’ve met with (public works director) Gary (Hansen) and his staff a couple of times, talking about what should go into the building… we’re able to estimate the cost of the building itself.”
Szymanski gave his presentation on the details of the building, highlighting the board’s concern that the building should maximize the site it will be built on. According to Szymanski, the building will stretch all the way back to the western edge of the lot, spanning 80 feet by 150 feet, once the planned parking lot is included.
The floor plan includes a mezzanine between the first and second floors, which was included at the request of water department operator Troy Locken. According to Szymanski, Locken wanted more storage space in the new public works building to accommodate the water department’s needs.
You have free articles remaining.
“The mezzanine was included in the building primarily to help with storage for the water department,” Szymanski said. “Their equipment that they house in the shop right now, they’ve got a parts room which is pretty much packed full of stuff … Troy was hoping we could allow some space in the new building to take care of his storage needs as well.”
According to Gardner, the bidding process for the new public works building is set to begin in June, with MSA planning to begin construction in August. As it stands, the village allotted $1.6 million in the budget for this project, but Szymanski said that they are currently $50,000 under budget. The board voted unanimously to proceed with the project.
In other business, the village board:
Enacted the 2020 Village of Lake Delton annual lake management comprehensive plan, submitted by Josh Britton of Aquatic Engineering.
Ratified the agreement between Lake Delton, the Wisconsin Dells and the school district of Wisconsin Dells for a $23.5 million contribution to the new high school project for infrastructure expenses.
Authorized an agreement between the village and KKJS, LLC for another Hilton hotel in the area, which would qualify the company for the village’s hospitality incentive program.