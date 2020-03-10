Lake Delton village board authorizes next steps in public works building project

The Lake Delton village board heard a presentation on the new public works building project, as the team moves through the planning process.

Lead engineer Raine Gardner and architect Al Syzmanski from MSA Professional Services gave the presentation for the project, which is still in its infancy. Gardner presented a floor plan, a site plan and a series of renderings for the new building, laying out MSA’s vision for the building.

“We’re basically ready to go to the next stage of the project itself,” Gardner said. “We’ve met with (public works director) Gary (Hansen) and his staff a couple of times, talking about what should go into the building… we’re able to estimate the cost of the building itself.”

Szymanski gave his presentation on the details of the building, highlighting the board’s concern that the building should maximize the site it will be built on. According to Szymanski, the building will stretch all the way back to the western edge of the lot, spanning 80 feet by 150 feet, once the planned parking lot is included.