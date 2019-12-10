Lake Delton village board debates sidewalk payment options

The Lake Delton village board held hearings on residential street improvements in the village at its Dec. 9 meeting, providing information to a large crowd of residents.

The board, along with village engineer John Langhans, discussed the sidewalk, curb and gutter improvement assessments along E. Durkee Street and N. Judson Street. Village residents filled the meeting room at the Kay Mackesey administration building to discuss the financial impact of the planned improvements.

According to board trustee Tom Diehl, residents have multiple options on payment plans. It can be paid off up front, or over 10 years. However, the long-term payment plan comes at an increased price.

“If you take the approach you’re going to take over a 10-year period, every year you’ll pay one-tenth of what you owe,” Diehl said to a resident. “There’s a 3.5 percent annual interest rate.”

The board also welcomed residents to discuss further infrastructure improvements, including sewer main, water main, sanitary sewer service and water service. The board held separate hearings for each of the streets under consideration for service, including Flath Road and Elizabeth Street.

