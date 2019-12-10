Lake Delton village board debates sidewalk payment options

The Lake Delton village board held hearings on residential street improvements in the village at its Dec. 9 meeting, providing information to a large crowd of residents.
The board, along with village engineer John Langhans, discussed the sidewalk, curb and gutter improvement assessments along E. Durkee Street and N. Judson Street. Village residents filled the meeting room at the Kay Mackesey administration building to discuss the financial impact of the planned improvements.
According to board trustee Tom Diehl, residents have multiple options on payment plans. It can be paid off up front, or over 10 years. However, the long-term payment plan comes at an increased price.
“If you take the approach you’re going to take over a 10-year period, every year you’ll pay one-tenth of what you owe,” Diehl said to a resident. “There’s a 3.5 percent annual interest rate.”
The board also welcomed residents to discuss further infrastructure improvements, including sewer main, water main, sanitary sewer service and water service. The board held separate hearings for each of the streets under consideration for service, including Flath Road and Elizabeth Street.
One attendee at the Flath Road hearing asked how the board arrived at the amount for the assessment. According to Langhans, the assessment was wide-ranging and covered all services included in the hearings.
“This will apply to all official projects that are on the docket,” Langhans said. “We’re assessing the cost of extending sewer mains and water mains to service previously unserviced properties. What we’ve assessed is the cost of pipes and streets and any services that come off the main line.”
In addition to the hearings, the village board:
Approved the 2020 premier resort tax operating budget.
Authorized new signs for the La Quinta Inn at 462 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South.
Permitted the expansion of the dock at 1270 East Hiawatha Drive.
Ratified the appointments of 2020 election inspectors.