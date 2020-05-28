Lake Delton Village Board denies request for liquor license fee waiver

The Lake Delton Village Board turned down a request to lighten liquor and tobacco licensing fees due to the economic effects of COVID-19 at its May 26 meeting, citing concerns with citywide finances.
Matt Schneider, co-owner of Lake Delton’s Brat House Grill, appeared before the board to state his case. According to him, a class B liquor license, which is a standard alcohol license for bars and restaurants across the state, costs at least $500 to obtain from the city. While $50 of that fee goes to the state, which the village board has no control over, Schneider requested that the remaining fee be waived or at least discounted.
“Obviously, everybody knows how terrible it’s been economically,” Schneider said. “We just came to ask for a little assistance with the licensing requirements… I see it as we purchased something last year, and we were unable to use it to its completion. And we wanted to look at it that way, like we should get some sort of refund for this.”
Schneider specified that his request would only apply to permit renewals and not new requests. He also asked for help from the board for operator’s licenses, as although those fees are lower and don’t affect his business as much, he acknowledged that some establishments with larger staffs have to pay substantial amounts for operator renewals.
Additionally, Schneider pointed out that some businesses require employees to pay the fees for their own certification, and that the employees would appreciate the fee being waived or discounted.
“I guess right now I’m representing the Lake Delton class B licenses,” Schneider said. “That’s what we’re here for today, to ask for a little assistance, for what we went through and what we’re continuing to go through.”
Trustee Tom Diehl responded to Schneider’s request with understanding, saying he knows what business owners are working through as Wisconsin attempts to recover from COVID. Diehl himself is a co-owner of the Tommy Bartlett Ski Show and Exploratory, but he said the village has financial issues of its own to worry about.
Since Lake Delton has seen little premier resort tax revenue during the shutdown, the village’s financial obligations have become all the more pressing. According to Diehl, the permit money is a key part of funding necessary programs.
“The village also has tremendous financial responsibilities to all the public works people,” Diehl said. “The police, the EMS, the fire and everybody else. Our expenses just don’t get turned off. Speaking personally, I’m not having the (Tommy Bartlett water ski) show this year, but I’ve got to pay my amusement license and all my other things to this village.”
Diehl said waiving these permit fees would be akin to opening Pandora’s box, and would not set a good precedent for any future financial difficulties. The board ultimately moved on from Schneider’s proposal.
In other business, the village board:
Issued two conditional use permits to local residents to convert their homes into short-term rental properties.
Issued an outdoor performance permit to Great Wolf Lodge and a class B liquor license to the Palace Theater.
Approved the transfer of a parcel of land from the town of Delton to the village of Lake Delton.
