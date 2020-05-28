Lake Delton Village Board denies request for liquor license fee waiver

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Lake Delton Village Board turned down a request to lighten liquor and tobacco licensing fees due to the economic effects of COVID-19 at its May 26 meeting, citing concerns with citywide finances.

Matt Schneider, co-owner of Lake Delton’s Brat House Grill, appeared before the board to state his case. According to him, a class B liquor license, which is a standard alcohol license for bars and restaurants across the state, costs at least $500 to obtain from the city. While $50 of that fee goes to the state, which the village board has no control over, Schneider requested that the remaining fee be waived or at least discounted.

“Obviously, everybody knows how terrible it’s been economically,” Schneider said. “We just came to ask for a little assistance with the licensing requirements… I see it as we purchased something last year, and we were unable to use it to its completion. And we wanted to look at it that way, like we should get some sort of refund for this.”

Schneider specified that his request would only apply to permit renewals and not new requests. He also asked for help from the board for operator’s licenses, as although those fees are lower and don’t affect his business as much, he acknowledged that some establishments with larger staffs have to pay substantial amounts for operator renewals.