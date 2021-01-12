Lake Delton village board discusses allowing ATV/UTVs on roads

LAKE DELTON — Village officials are looking at possibly allowing ATV/UTVs on Lake Delton streets.
Lake Delton citizen Doug Clausen, a member of the village’s plan commission who recently purchased a UTV and who is also a member of Sauk County Ridge Runners ATV Club, brought the idea before the board during its public comment section of its Jan. 11 meeting. The board could only discuss the item since it was not on the agenda, so no action was taken.
The possibility of allowing ATV/UTVs on village roads will be reviewed at a future meeting.
“We’re going to try to come up with a general comprehensive plan and want to get on the docket and come in and have a meeting sometime in the future,” Clausen said.
While Wisconsin Dells passed an ordinance in October that allows ATV/UTVs on its roads with regulations, nearby Lake Delton does not allow ATV/UTVs to drive on its roads within village limits.
Wisconsin Dells is still awaiting signage approval and is working on getting permission from neighboring municipalities to use its shared roads within its jurisdiction before the vehicles are allowed to operate. Area municipalities that allow ATV/UTV use include: Reedsburg, Mauston, the town of Dellona, the villages of Loganville and La Valle.
Besides Wisconsin Dells and other nearby communities allowing ATV/UTV operation, Clausen mentioned various clubs of ATV/UTV enthusiasts throughout the area that would use their vehicle and travel to local shops and eat at restaurants, driving up business.
Village Board President John Webb said a member of the Baraboo Bluffs ATV Club reached out to him about reviewing potential routes for vehicle access.
Clausen said ATV/UTVs have become more popular through the years and will attract more business and economic impact to Lake Delton if allowed on village streets. He said ATVs and UTVs are safe vehicles for people to use and have rules. For example, occupants must possess a driver’s license and trail permits to operate.
Trustee Tom Diehl was opposed to ATV/UTVs driving on all village roads. He told Clausen he was concerned about safety with the heavy traffic seen on Highway 12. Diehl said he would be more receptive to the idea if rules would allow occupants to drive from one place to another, like crossing a road to get to a nearby ATV/UTV trail.
“I’d be a lot more receptive if you guys looked at it trying to get from point A to point B,” Diehl said.
Webb said another issue is keeping the vehicles on the road if the shoulder was being constructed. He said the village will look into the topic to see if it’s feasible and bring to a future meeting for consideration.
“We’ll look at some routes,” Webb said.
Multi-use path
The board approved cost sharing for the construction of a multi-use path along Clara Avenue in the town of Delton to connect to the Delton Path.
Estimates the village will be responsible for is $139,048 based on preliminary engineer's estimate, bid quantities and pricing at $175,205 and full road construction at $217,975. The multi-use path will be a 10-foot long sidewalk for pedestrian walking or biking, Webb said. Project funding is split 50-50 between Lake Delton and the city of Wisconsin Dells for the Trout Road project.
Other business
The village board approved a task order with MSA Professional Services, the village’s engineer, for ongoing general services for Jan. 1 until Dec. 31, 2021. Fee for work is $55,000.
