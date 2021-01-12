Lake Delton village board discusses allowing ATV/UTVs on roads

Besides Wisconsin Dells and other nearby communities allowing ATV/UTV operation, Clausen mentioned various clubs of ATV/UTV enthusiasts throughout the area that would use their vehicle and travel to local shops and eat at restaurants, driving up business.

Village Board President John Webb said a member of the Baraboo Bluffs ATV Club reached out to him about reviewing potential routes for vehicle access.

Clausen said ATV/UTVs have become more popular through the years and will attract more business and economic impact to Lake Delton if allowed on village streets. He said ATVs and UTVs are safe vehicles for people to use and have rules. For example, occupants must possess a driver’s license and trail permits to operate.

Trustee Tom Diehl was opposed to ATV/UTVs driving on all village roads. He told Clausen he was concerned about safety with the heavy traffic seen on Highway 12. Diehl said he would be more receptive to the idea if rules would allow occupants to drive from one place to another, like crossing a road to get to a nearby ATV/UTV trail.

“I’d be a lot more receptive if you guys looked at it trying to get from point A to point B,” Diehl said.