A Lake Delton citizen appeared before the board at its July 8 meeting to discuss the necessity of a solution for boaters driving too close to shore and damaging private property, saying loss of life could be next if action isn’t taken.
Greg Weider, who lives abroad but has a lakefront property he and his family live at in the summer, said this summer marked the second time in the three years he’s owned property in Lake Delton that his property has sustained damage.
This summer was the more severe incident. A man driving a rented jet ski drove too close to the shoreline and crashed into Weider’s boat while it was still on the lift. The crash destroyed Weider’s lift and punched a hole in the boat’s hull; but he still considers himself lucky. If the jet ski had come 30 minutes earlier, Weider’s wife and daughter would have been in the water. But the financial hit he’s taking for this incident is no small matter.
“My lift is a total loss, the lift is between 10 and 14,000 at new but it’s six years old, so it’s somewhere in that range,” Weider said.
Weider said he’s been in talks with insurance companies since the incident occurred, but his position is that something needs to be done to enforce safety. The collision was strong enough that solid metal bolts and poles on the lift were sheared in half, and Weider doesn’t want to risk something with that much force possibly hitting a person in the water.
According to Weider, he did not come to the meeting with a specific proposal in mind, but rather he was looking for an answer. Seeing as this is the second time in three years Weider’s property has sustained significant damage, he feels a solution is necessary.
“I’m proposing an answer, whatever that is,” Weider said.
The idea of marked “swim area” buoys drew some support from the board. However, board trustee Thomas Diehl pointed out that all watercraft are required by village law to be at least 200 feet from the shore while in operation. And some board members thought the addition of buoys so far from shore could make the lake look more narrow than it is.
“We have an ordinance in place now that a personal watercraft has to be a minimum of 200 feet from the shoreline,” Diehl said. “Obviously, this person was 18 feet from the shoreline. We’ve been on record opposing swim buoys… the reason for it is that it makes the lake look much narrower and more dangerous than it is.”
Diehl proposed that a temporary buoy be installed off of Weider’s property, as a precautionary measure above all else. That idea raised support, although no official motion was enacted.
In other business, the board:
- Heard a proposal on installing electric car chargers in the Dells.
- Discussed the manure treatment plan at Camp Chi stables.
- Issued a conditional use permit to C&C Thrill Rides
- Accepted a new Certified Survey Map
- Discussed three new municipal code ordinances, covering amusement parks, mobile tower support structures and retaining walls.
