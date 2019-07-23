The Lake Delton Village Board heard an update from city engineer John Langhans on the proposed merging of the police and fire station land at its July 22 meeting, and the progress being made on that project.
According to Langhans, the two parcels of land that the fire and police stations rest on will be merged into one plot, while keeping out a section of land to serve as a ride-away for official vehicles.
“What we’re doing with this is combining the police station and fire station parcels into a single parcel, while carving out the necessary ride-away as a 66-foot ride-away for Miller Drive,” Langhans said.
Several other lots that will be incorporated in this project will have to be vacated before any progress can be made, according to Langhans.
“I just wanted to put this in front of you as it’s ready to go,” Langhans said. “I’ll need to work with (Village Clerk/Treasurer/Coordinator) Kay (Mackesey) and the attorney… it’s just a matter of going through the process. I wanted to make sure there were no objections from the board.”
The board did not voice any objections to Langhans’ proposal. Board members also approved another lot merge proposal, this one of a private lot at Parkway Drive, proposed by Hiawatha Holdings. The merge proposal passed unanimously.
In other news, the board approved a renewal on the taxi license for the RST cab company, which had been a topic of discussion in previous meetings. At the June 24 meeting, the board approved a one-month extension on RST’s operating license, citing concerns over issues with the owner’s other business, the Surfside motel.
At this meeting, the board approved a year-long renewal on two operator’s licenses for RST. However, RST also requested that a third vehicle be added under their permit, and that met more pushback from the board.
“I move to conditionally approve, based on having all the inspections done and prove that he has enough parking,” trustee Thomas Diehl said. The measure passed with those conditions.
In other matters, the board:
Approved a Class B liquor license for the Hilton Garden Inn on Hiawatha Drive.
Adopted ordinances modifying the municipal code in regard to thrill rides and mobile towers.
Introduced two other ordinances addressing the landing of aircraft and taxi operation.
Accepted permit applications from Uno’s Chicago Grill to both host a live music performance August 11 and erect a tent for that day.
Issued permits for two taxi operators, both with companies other than RST.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
they were discussing a Right of Way not ride away! The whole point was that they need a right of way...which is an age old term for a road.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)