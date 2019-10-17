The Lake Delton village board heard updates on various improvement projects across the village at its Oct. 14 meeting, as they look to wrap up as much as they can before winter sets in.
Public works director Gary Hansen came prepared with visual aids for the board members and attendees. Much of the repairs and improvements were rooted in road construction across the village.
One of the main projects Hansen focused on was reconstruction on W. Adams St., N. Birdsey St. and W. Dirkey St. According to Hansen, he brought in a construction company to assess the viability of black granite, shipped in from Chippewa Falls.
“This is black granite, from Chippewa Falls up north,” Hansen said. “There’s all kinds of seal coat applications, but these are residential areas with not much traffic, so I wanted to try this out. It actually turned out pretty nice, I think.”
Hansen said that one of the upsides of using the black granite was that even after the shine of a new asphalt seal coating wore off, the black granite would still retain an aesthetically pleasing look.
Those three streets were something of a pilot program for Hansen, since they’re somewhat out of the way and don’t see high levels of traffic. He wants to see how they hold up through the winter elements. If it works out, Hansen wants to consider black granite for future road construction in the village.
In other business, Delton fire chief Darren Jorgenson provided a brief report, pointing out that his department has already received a record number of calls this year, surpassing the previous record set in 2015. Jorgenson also put out a request for anyone interested in working as a volunteer firefighter to apply.
“It was four or five years ago we had a record number of calls, and we’ve already surpassed that, so we’ve been busy,” Jorgenson said. “And we’re actively hiring for volunteer, part-time firefighters. If anybody knows anybody, have them come see us.”
Additionally, the village board:
Introduced a new modification to the municipal code to provide guidelines for “high end attraction incentives.”
Passed the newest modifications to the 2019 village employee handbook.
Approved the site plan for the new ice arena.
Approved a donation for hungry Dells/Delton families this Thanksgiving on behalf of the Lake Delton Lions Club.
