Lake Delton village board looks to regulate car shows during Automotion weekend

The Lake Delton village board deliberated with the Wisconsin Car Enthusiast Club at its Jan. 27 meeting, as the board looks to regulate the number of car shows taking place in the greater Dells area alongside Automotion.

Dustin Korth, executive vice president of event planning for the club, was on hand to present the club’s case for the car show permit request they submitted. According to the village board, the club’s show would take place on May 16 at the Wintergreen Resort. Korth said that he and his colleagues were there to facilitate discussion between the club and the board members.

“We’re here to just have open discussion with the board about the application for the event permit,” Korth said. “We understand that, historically, the Automotion weekend has been somewhat of a struggle over the years, and so we’re just here for open discussion about the potential for changes to be made for us to reach a compromise.”

The board had previously discussed not approving other car shows the same weekend as Automotion, and did not stray from that logic during discussion. Board president John Webb suggested changing the requested permit date, so as not to conflict with the major show at Noah’s Ark.