Lake Delton village board looks to regulate car shows during Automotion weekend

The Lake Delton village board deliberated with the Wisconsin Car Enthusiast Club at its Jan. 27 meeting, as the board looks to regulate the number of car shows taking place in the greater Dells area alongside Automotion.
Dustin Korth, executive vice president of event planning for the club, was on hand to present the club’s case for the car show permit request they submitted. According to the village board, the club’s show would take place on May 16 at the Wintergreen Resort. Korth said that he and his colleagues were there to facilitate discussion between the club and the board members.
“We’re here to just have open discussion with the board about the application for the event permit,” Korth said. “We understand that, historically, the Automotion weekend has been somewhat of a struggle over the years, and so we’re just here for open discussion about the potential for changes to be made for us to reach a compromise.”
The board had previously discussed not approving other car shows the same weekend as Automotion, and did not stray from that logic during discussion. Board president John Webb suggested changing the requested permit date, so as not to conflict with the major show at Noah’s Ark.
Korth said that a date change was not what the club was aiming for, as they set the date specifically so the increased crowds brings them more business.
“A date change is hard for us, since we do have the nature of that weekend,” Korth said. “The reason that our show comes to the Dells that weekend is to have that influx of people. It’s my opinion that changing the date would bring people in another weekend, but I don’t think it’s going to relieve any of your problems that weekend.”
According to board trustee Cary Brandt, the Wisconsin Dells Visitors and Conventions Bureau discussed the issue of other car shows during Automotion weekend, and concluded that other car shows should look to earlier weekends to ease up on congestion in the area.
Ultimately, the board followed along with that line of reasoning, and denied the motion for the permit. Board trustee Tom Diehl encouraged club members in his motion presentation to look for a different date.
In other business, the board:
Discussed a proposal to discontinue fluoridation in the village’s water supply, tabled the proposal for future discussion.
Issued an activity license for the Cruise for a Cause auto shows on May 2-3, Sept. 26-27 and Oct. 1-4, 2020.
Authorized an operator’s license for Gavin Mahkimetas-Kurkiewicz