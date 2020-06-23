Lake Delton village board moves forward with public works building project

The 12,000 square-foot building will be built at 121 Skyline Drive, with MSA hoping to bring staff in by the end of March. This is the first separate building specifically for public works in Lake Delton, and will primarily house staff and equipment for both the public works and water departments.

In other business, the board decided to table a discussion about a new decorative art installation for Gifts of the World at 923 Wisconsin Dells Parkway after several minutes of discussion. The point of contention came between Gifts of the World representative Darrin Marsich and city attorney Richard Cross.

Cross pointed out that the art installation Marsich wants to install would count as a sign, which would conflict with village ordinances. According to the Cross, the designation as an art piece does not override the ordinance.

“It would constitute a second freestanding sign on the property,” Cross said. “It’s a decorative display… it could go on the building as a wall sign but it can’t be freestanding.”

Marsich cited the village ordinance, saying that it holds a provision for decorative art, but Cross aid that as a decorative display, the village considers it prohibited. Ultimately, the board could not reach an agreement and moved to table the vote for a future meeting.