Lake Delton village board moves forward with public works building project

The Lake Delton village board accepted a bid package for construction on the new public works building at its June 22 meeting, officially awarding the contract for construction to local firms.
MSA senior project engineer Raine Gardner presented the bid package to the board, describing the bid process for construction as “competitive.” According to Gardner, the public works building project saw 15 bidders.
“The low bidder was Olympic Builders General Contractors out of Holmen, Wisconsin,” Gardner said. “Their base bid was $969,386, and then for alternates, just slightly over $1 million, so well within the village’s budget.”
Trustee Mark Whitfield asked Gardner what Olympic bid lower on to bring the price lower than the other 14 companies, but Gardner said that Olympic set a competitive price in order to win the project.
“We did check with them, to find out if they missed anything in their bid, if that was why we saw such a substantial amount of difference,” Gardner said. “They basically said they priced it to win it, because they’ve lost a lot of work due to the pandemic.”
The board gave unanimous approval for the Olympic bid package, giving MSA the green light to begin construction by October. Gardner said the firm hopes to have the project wrapped up by spring.
The 12,000 square-foot building will be built at 121 Skyline Drive, with MSA hoping to bring staff in by the end of March. This is the first separate building specifically for public works in Lake Delton, and will primarily house staff and equipment for both the public works and water departments.
In other business, the board decided to table a discussion about a new decorative art installation for Gifts of the World at 923 Wisconsin Dells Parkway after several minutes of discussion. The point of contention came between Gifts of the World representative Darrin Marsich and city attorney Richard Cross.
Cross pointed out that the art installation Marsich wants to install would count as a sign, which would conflict with village ordinances. According to the Cross, the designation as an art piece does not override the ordinance.
“It would constitute a second freestanding sign on the property,” Cross said. “It’s a decorative display… it could go on the building as a wall sign but it can’t be freestanding.”
Marsich cited the village ordinance, saying that it holds a provision for decorative art, but Cross aid that as a decorative display, the village considers it prohibited. Ultimately, the board could not reach an agreement and moved to table the vote for a future meeting.
The village board also:
- Approved the placement of a memorial bench in Newport Park.
- Renewed permits for five swim rafts on Lake Delton.
- Issued permits for outdoor music performances and fireworks to Kalahari.
- Renewed 11 expiring operator’s licenses for village citizens.
