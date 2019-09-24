The Lake Delton village board approved the continuation of an annual donation to the Kilbourn Public Library, in accordance with past contributions.
According to trustee Thomas Diehl, a past statute dictated that any municipality without a library has to donate a given amount of money to the county library association. He said in the past, that number for Lake Delton totaled approximately $165,000, a number corroborated by city clerk Kay Mackesey.
Lake Delton has a shared library with the Dells in the Kilbourn Public Library on Elm Street. Lake Delton has continued to contribute village funds to the library, with that number going up significantly in the ensuing years.
“We have a joint library with the Dells, and all of our money goes there,” Diehl said. “This year, $382,000 goes to them, a joint library instead of going down to south central.”
The Wisconsin Dells finance committee discussed the same statute at its meeting last week, so strong local support for the Kilbourn Public Library is expected to continue.
“It’s something we do every year, and we have to do a resolution every year,” Mackesey said.
In other business, the board moved to make a financial contribution to the Lake Delton Lions’ Club for their annual children’s Halloween party. Mackesey said the contribution would be in line with the money put up by the board for last year’s festivities.
