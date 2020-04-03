Lake Delton Village Board sees four candidates chasing three seats

With local elections on the horizon across the state, four candidates are vying for three seats on the Lake Delton Village board, with one challenger squaring off against three incumbents.
Lake Delton native Bernadette Starzyk is running for a seat against incumbents Merije Ajvazi, Mark Whitfield and Les Bremer, looking to bring a new perspective to the board. Starzyk, whose parents immigrated to Wisconsin from Poland, has spent her whole life working in small family businesses, and feels that perspective could be valuable on the board.
“I grew up in a small family business, my parents emigrated from Poland, Starzyk said.“I was raised with strong work ethic and community loyalty, so I think those are important characteristics I would bring.”
When asked to describe her platform, Starzyk focuses on local businesses like the ones she grew up working in, and improving the community around her.
While Starzyk is the only non-incumbent running for office in 2020, two of the candidates up for reelection are newer faces on the village board. Ajvazi and Whitfield both began their terms in 2018, and look to continue serving into the future.
Ajvazi, for her part, brings a similar drive to participate on the board as Starzyk. She is a born-and-raised Lake Delton local, and she wants to keep the community she knows and loves strong.
“I’ve worked here, I’m very driven by the J-1 students here, I’m a huge proponent of the locals here,” Ajvazi said. “I’m a local, I’ve been here forever and I’ve grown up here.”
Her platform is to focus on the community, working together to drive progress in the village.
Whitfield’s platform stands in stark contrast to Ajvazi and Starzyk. While he supports community organization, his focus is to minimize government presence and drive action through a lack of intervention.
“My platform is always smaller government, as few regulations as possible and as low taxes as possible,” Whitfield said. “There are some who believe that government should run everything, and I believe that government should be as minimal as possible and as responsive to the citizens as possible.”
Whitfield’s positions align more with classical conservatism than his colleagues on the board, as Ajvazi and Bremer both did not take strongly political positions when asked about their platforms.
Bremer, who has served more than 30 years on the board, does not generally align himself with a party or wing of the political spectrum in his work for Lake Delton. He doesn’t provide long explanations of his stances like Whitfield, he speaks directly about his enjoyment serving on the board.
“I like the work and I like what we’re doing for the village,” Bremer said.
Local elections are still scheduled to be held across the state April 7. In light of the spread of the coronavirus, many people have already submitted their ballots through the mail to avoid sickness.
