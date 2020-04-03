Lake Delton Village Board sees four candidates chasing three seats

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With local elections on the horizon across the state, four candidates are vying for three seats on the Lake Delton Village board, with one challenger squaring off against three incumbents.

Lake Delton native Bernadette Starzyk is running for a seat against incumbents Merije Ajvazi, Mark Whitfield and Les Bremer, looking to bring a new perspective to the board. Starzyk, whose parents immigrated to Wisconsin from Poland, has spent her whole life working in small family businesses, and feels that perspective could be valuable on the board.

“I grew up in a small family business, my parents emigrated from Poland, Starzyk said.“I was raised with strong work ethic and community loyalty, so I think those are important characteristics I would bring.”

When asked to describe her platform, Starzyk focuses on local businesses like the ones she grew up working in, and improving the community around her.

While Starzyk is the only non-incumbent running for office in 2020, two of the candidates up for reelection are newer faces on the village board. Ajvazi and Whitfield both began their terms in 2018, and look to continue serving into the future.