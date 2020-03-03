Lake Delton village board votes in favor of $35 million in bonds for new projects

The Lake Delton village board authorized the release of more than $35 million in corporate purpose bonds at its March 2 meeting, in order to fund the new police station, ice arena and other facilities projects.

Sean Lentz, a senior municipal advisor from Ehlers, presented the bond proposal to the board, which was met with unanimous approval. According to Lentz, the final proposal pitched a total of $35,910,000 for the village’s bonds, with an expected closing date of April 29. Lentz will appear before the board again on April 13 to discuss awarding the sale of the bonds when bids are available to choose from.

During his presentation to the board, Lentz touched on the severe hit the stock market took in the week prior to the meeting, due largely to the threat of coronavirus expansion into the United States. While Lentz acknowledged that the market dipping was not optimal for investors, it will help keep the village’s bonds’ long-term interest rates lower.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It really has plummeted in the last couple of weeks,” Lentz said. “While that’s not the most wonderful thing if you’re investing money, for a community issuing long-term debt it is a good thing. Long-term interest rates are going to be low.”