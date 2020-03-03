Lake Delton village board votes in favor of $35 million in bonds for new projects

The Lake Delton village board authorized the release of more than $35 million in corporate purpose bonds at its March 2 meeting, in order to fund the new police station, ice arena and other facilities projects.
Sean Lentz, a senior municipal advisor from Ehlers, presented the bond proposal to the board, which was met with unanimous approval. According to Lentz, the final proposal pitched a total of $35,910,000 for the village’s bonds, with an expected closing date of April 29. Lentz will appear before the board again on April 13 to discuss awarding the sale of the bonds when bids are available to choose from.
During his presentation to the board, Lentz touched on the severe hit the stock market took in the week prior to the meeting, due largely to the threat of coronavirus expansion into the United States. While Lentz acknowledged that the market dipping was not optimal for investors, it will help keep the village’s bonds’ long-term interest rates lower.
“It really has plummeted in the last couple of weeks,” Lentz said. “While that’s not the most wonderful thing if you’re investing money, for a community issuing long-term debt it is a good thing. Long-term interest rates are going to be low.”
Normally, a municipality’s viability for bonds of this volume would be determined by that municipality’s ability to levy a property tax, and pay off from that pool. However, Lake Delton is unique, as the community has a well of premier resort tax funds to pull from in order to repay debt from the bonds.
According to Lentz, the village plans to make the debt payments exclusively from the premier resort tax pool. As of the end of 2018, Lake Delton had more than $12 million available in the premier resort area tax fund, and he projected that the annual debt service payment is approximately $800,000. In the event that the premier resort fund cannot cover the debt payments, the village will have to levy property taxes in order to make the payments.
The first payment on the principal of bonds will be due on April 1, 2021, and due on April 1 every year through 2040. The board received the proposal with positivity, with trustee Tom Diehl praising the plan for its conservative, non-aggressive attitude.