Lake Delton village board will proceed with fluoride removal despite protests from local dentist

He moved through several other points of Staudenmaier’s argument, including her claim that only 10 countries fluoridate their water. Clemens said that far more than 10 countries have at least 50 percent of their population receiving fluoridated water.

“There’s a big list of them,” Clemens said. “Ireland even requires it. It’s mandatory if you have a public water system to have fluoride in the water. Other places may not have a water system capable of providing fluoride, so in many places, they provide it in their salt.”

Despite Clemens’ protests, the board chose not to overrule their previous decision, and will proceed with suspending fluoridation in the village’s water supply.

In other business, the village approved a request for short-term leasing at 1160 E Hiawatha Drive, property formerly owned by Kalahari founder Todd Nelson. The village has often rejected proposals such as this in the past, as they don’t want to disturb local neighbors.

The board decided to break with that trend by issuing the conditional use permit with restrictions. According to board trustee Tom Diehl, the property will be under several additional regulations if renters are going to be able to use it.