The following list is the first quarter honor roll for Lakeside Lutheran High School for the 2019-20 school year that includes local students from the Columbus-Beaver Dam area.
Grade 9 High Honors (3.75-4.0 GPA)
Grace Cody, Juneau; Laura Giroux, Horicon; Nora Larson, Columbus; Nina Litherland, Columbus; Kayley McLain, Juneau; David Taylor Evert, Beaver Dam
Grade 10 High Honors
Mya Hemling, Beaver Dam; Kyle Main, Juneau
Grade 11 High Honors
Grace Seim, Beaver Dam; Laura Zank, Juneau
Grade 12 High Honors
Janae Jensen, Juneau; Cole Schuster, Juneau
Grade 9 Honors (3.25-3.749 GPA)
Bridget Cichanofsky, Reeseville
Grade 10 Honors
Caelan Baney, Columbus; Carter Huber, Columbus; Naomi Hundt, Beaver Dam; Faith Retzlaff, Columbus
Grade 11 Honors
Joel Kluz, Juneau; Darren Schuster, Juneau; Jennifer Taylor Evert, Beaver Dam
Elijah Wohling, Beaver Dam
Grade 12 Honors
Andrew Buelter, Juneau; Alicia Childs, Columbus; Wesley McLain, Juneau; Micah Missall, Rio
Grade 9 Commendables (3.0-3.249)
Hunter Sommer, Columbus; Nathan Yaroch, Fall River
Grade 10 Commendables
Jesse Schultz, Columbus; Josiah Schwartz, Columbus; Brandon Steger, Juneau
Grade 11 Commendables
Megan Grambsch, Columbus; Gabriel Uttech, Fall River; Nicholas Yaroch, Fall River
Grade 12 Commendables
Breanna Preskar, Juneau
