The following list is the first quarter honor roll for Lakeside Lutheran High School for the 2019-20 school year that includes local students from the Columbus-Beaver Dam area.

Grade 9 High Honors (3.75-4.0 GPA)

Grace Cody, Juneau; Laura Giroux, Horicon; Nora Larson, Columbus; Nina Litherland, Columbus; Kayley McLain, Juneau; David Taylor Evert, Beaver Dam

Grade 10 High Honors

Mya Hemling, Beaver Dam; Kyle Main, Juneau

Grade 11 High Honors

Grace Seim, Beaver Dam; Laura Zank, Juneau

Grade 12 High Honors

Janae Jensen, Juneau; Cole Schuster, Juneau

Grade 9 Honors (3.25-3.749 GPA)

Bridget Cichanofsky, Reeseville

Grade 10 Honors

Caelan Baney, Columbus; Carter Huber, Columbus; Naomi Hundt, Beaver Dam; Faith Retzlaff, Columbus

Grade 11 Honors

Joel Kluz, Juneau; Darren Schuster, Juneau; Jennifer Taylor Evert, Beaver Dam

Elijah Wohling, Beaver Dam

Grade 12 Honors

Andrew Buelter, Juneau; Alicia Childs, Columbus; Wesley McLain, Juneau; Micah Missall, Rio

Grade 9 Commendables (3.0-3.249)

Hunter Sommer, Columbus; Nathan Yaroch, Fall River

Grade 10 Commendables

Jesse Schultz, Columbus; Josiah Schwartz, Columbus; Brandon Steger, Juneau

Grade 11 Commendables

Megan Grambsch, Columbus; Gabriel Uttech, Fall River; Nicholas Yaroch, Fall River

Grade 12 Commendables

Breanna Preskar, Juneau

