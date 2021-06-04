Lamers Bus honors bus driver following 48 years in the driver’s seat

COLUMBUS – Glenn “Butch” Dykstra was honored on Wednesday evening by Lamers Bus for his lengthy service to the children of Columbus driving them to and from school.

“Butch drove bus in the Columbus School District, for 48 years, between various contractors, before retiring in April,” said Jerry Nitzh, the terminal manager for Lamers Bus Lines.

“I tried to make it 50 years, but I couldn’t,” Dykstra said.

In January, Dykstra had hip surgery and was no longer able to drive bus, but has enjoyed driving children around Columbus over the years.

He said many things have changed including the buses.

“I will never forget when the first flat nose bus was in town,” Dykstra said. “You’d thought the world was ending.”

Dykstra said he started as substitute bus driver for Columbus transport.

“I’d ask what my route was and was told to get the first kid on the bus and he’d show me where to go,” Dykstra said.

He remembers early starts when he began.

“I’d pick up the bus at 2 a.m.,” Dykstra said. “I’d work four or five hours and get the kids and drop them off at school.”