JUNEAU — There is no time in the tenant and landlord relationship more trying than an eviction.
When a landlord acts to take back ownership of a leased property, the process is not easy for anyone involved.
About 165 people met Tuesday at the Henry Dodge Building in Juneau to discuss ways to make the process easier and ensure everyone's rights are respected. Landlords from around Dodge County attended. Dodge County Sheriff’s Office with Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger and former president of the Wisconsin Apartment Association Dale Hicks were among the speakers on the eviction process.
“I wanted to become aware of the laws and what I can do to make sure that I do the right process so it doesn’t come back on me later,” said Amanda Lucht from Waupun.
Marcus Hoeppner of Rubicon said he wanted to see what was changing with the laws concerning the eviction process.
The idea behind the meeting came from Dodge County Sheriff Office’s deputy secretary Jodi Zitlow, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. Zitlow is involved when the sheriff’s office is called to assist in evictions of tenants and believed the training would help answer questions from local landlords.
Dodge County Clerk of Courts Lynn Hron said Dodge County Circuit Court handles between 30 and 50 evictions each month.
“Unpaid rent is the easiest eviction process,” said Hicks, who has been a landlord since 1987 and a landlord/tenant instructor for the last 15 years.
Other reasons landlords might want to evict people include violating the rental agreement, property damage, unruly subjects and health and safety violations.
Lease types
Hicks said he prefers the month-to-month lease over yearlong leases because it give landlords additional options and the mobility of people today means they may not stay in an apartment even if the lease is in place.
Each lease type has different termination notices needed. Hicks said landlords do not need to give a reason if issuing a 28-day written notice before the next rent due date for a month-to-month lease or a 28-day written notice before the end of a lease term for a year-long lease.
Landlords also must provide a 28-day written notice if a year-long lease is changing to a month-to-month lease. Each lease type allows landlords the option to issue a 5-day termination of tenancy issued if rent is not being paid. There also is a 14-day option, but Hicks recommended against it.
“We’ve never given a 14 day,” Hicks said. “Who will find a place in 14 days?”
If the tenant does not move after the date, Hicks said the next step is the eviction process.
Court proceedings
You have free articles remaining.
Pfitzinger said landlords should complete their paperwork before it goes to the courthouse. The clerk of courts office files the paperwork and puts it on the court calendar.
It is important for landlords to fill out the complaint with all relevant facts.
“Make sure you write enough information so anyone who picks it up can figure out what you are asking for,” Pfitzinger said.
The landlord and tenant will be asked to come to the initial appearance, and if both parties appear, a pretrial hearing will be scheduled. If the tenant does not show up, the landlord will win by default. Pfitzinger said the judge will determine if there is even a dispute and ask the parties if they can settle the case.
“A lot of tenants do not want an eviction on their record,” Pfitzinger said.
One way to resolve the case is by doing a settlement where someone pays a dollar amount and leaves by the end of the month with the case being dismissed on those terms.
“A stipulated dismissal is practical,” Pfitzinger said. “Once the person is convicted, you have no leverage or ability to get any money owed.”
If there is no agreement, Pfitzinger said it would go to trial. Landlords then have to take on the position of being the attorney, calling witnesses and presenting the proper paperwork. Accurate paperwork is important throughout the entire lease process.
“What you have to understand is everyone gets along up front,” Pfitzinger said. “No one is upset when you are doing the lease agreement, so you need to get those things in writing up front.”
Once in court, the tenant will have a chance to present their case, and the landlord will then have a rebuttal time.
Costly process
Hicks said in his 32 years as a landlord, he only has completed 13 evictions. Evictions are expensive for landlords.
“The average cost for an eviction is between $1,000 and $2,000,” Hicks said.
It is important to remember unpaid rent goes on top of that.
There are many steps beforehand that Hicks said can help landlords avoid evictions including: tenant screening, background checks, checking online records and providing a well-drafted rental agreement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)