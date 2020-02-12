Landscape artist 'captures the moment' in Portage exhibit

When people look closely at the oil paintings on display at Tivoli nursing home in Portage, they'll see the choices of the artist, Brian Schuetz.

“I want them to see the brush strokes,” he said. “I want them to see when I’m making a mark. I like to keep it loose so they know it’s a painting.”

Through March, Schuetz is displaying 20 oil paintings of landscapes in this part of the state. His subjects include the Fox River, Amish homes, old mills, old barns, Baraboo bluffs, Parfrey’s Glen and Devil’s Lake.

He enjoys every season Wisconsin has to offer, especially the fall. “That’s when you get the oranges and greens and reds and yellows and all the different textures,” he said of the season that’s most often featured in his landscapes. “There’s such a huge variety of subjects in our state: the marsh areas, the hills and bluffs.”

The graphics and signs manager for Wilderness Resorts is a Wisconsin Rapids native who spent several years in Portage before moving to Wisconsin Dells for his job. He’s painted for about 30 years and belongs to the Oil Painters of America, a not-for-profit organization that selects its members by jury.

Between his day job and hobby paintings, Schuetz said he is always painting or sketching. “It relaxes me."