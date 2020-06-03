Landscaping project at Front and Center in Beaver Dam OK'd

A new landscaping project will create a garden in downtown Beaver Dam.
On Wednesday, the Beaver Dam Common Council approved the planned landscape project next to Ming’s on the corner of Front and Center Streets. The vacant lot will be redeveloped with trees, benches and more to create a useable park-like space for visitors to use. The project is being funded entirely through donations at no cost to the city. Community development manager Mary Vogl-Rauscher organized the effort.
Donations include $20,000 from Alliant Energy, $15,000 from Adam and Nicole White, $10,000 from White Construction, $25,000 from John B. McKinstry, $10,000 from MEC. Donors of in-kind for labor and resources include Ptaschinski Construction, K&B Trees, McCullum Electrical, Tom and Judy Heffron, Apache, Moraine Park Technical College and WDS Construction. The concept for a beaver statue donated by Neuman Pools with a theme contest is pending. The city will use money from an AARP grant to cover the cost of benches as well.
“It’s exciting again to see improvements continue and be continued by business leaders in our community that are interested in seeing this move forward,” Mayor Becky Glewen said.
The city’s parks department will be responsible for maintenance and there will be steps taken to reduce the amount of maintenance needed such as limited the amount of plantings. There will be rocks for people to sit on as well. The plan is for there to be artificial turf. (Council member Kara Nelson encouraged use of a recyclable option.)
The space used to have the building for Beaver Dam’s original Masonic lodge from the 1860s, which also hosted businesses including a paint store and a cupcake cafe. The building was demolished following a 2014 council decision to make changes to the intersection and allow semi-trucks to complete the turn.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
