Landscaping project at Front and Center in Beaver Dam OK'd

A new landscaping project will create a garden in downtown Beaver Dam.

On Wednesday, the Beaver Dam Common Council approved the planned landscape project next to Ming’s on the corner of Front and Center Streets. The vacant lot will be redeveloped with trees, benches and more to create a useable park-like space for visitors to use. The project is being funded entirely through donations at no cost to the city. Community development manager Mary Vogl-Rauscher organized the effort.

Donations include $20,000 from Alliant Energy, $15,000 from Adam and Nicole White, $10,000 from White Construction, $25,000 from John B. McKinstry, $10,000 from MEC. Donors of in-kind for labor and resources include Ptaschinski Construction, K&B Trees, McCullum Electrical, Tom and Judy Heffron, Apache, Moraine Park Technical College and WDS Construction. The concept for a beaver statue donated by Neuman Pools with a theme contest is pending. The city will use money from an AARP grant to cover the cost of benches as well.

“It’s exciting again to see improvements continue and be continued by business leaders in our community that are interested in seeing this move forward,” Mayor Becky Glewen said.