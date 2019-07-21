People packed the sidewalks of downtown Baraboo Saturday for the seventh annual Big Top Parade, despite the heat wave striking the state and the threat of severe storms.
The annual celebration of Baraboo’s strong Circus heritage saw plenty of audience members ready to take on the heat and travel back in time to the “Groovy ‘60’s,” the theme for this year’s celebration.
The parade featured 1960s themed floats and cars, in addition to classic circus elements like clowns, animals and vintage circus wagons and animal cages.
For some, getting the best spot to see the circus fun and beat the heat meant getting downtown at 6 a.m., like the Briggs Family. Marty Briggs, a Baraboo native, arrived early to set up his large green and gold Green Bay Packers tent to provide shade for his family to enjoy the parade.
“We’ve noticed everyone likes to have shade, so we figured we’d bring the shade with us,” said Briggs. “It’s worth it.”
Along with their tent, the Briggses brought a cooler full of cold beverages, washcloths and ice packs to stay cool.
The family is no stranger to parades, as they have traveled to many near their home in Green Bay but like to come back to Baraboo to celebrate.
“This isn’t our first parade, but we like to come back because Marty’s from here,” said Tracy Briggs. “It’s fun to be here and with family.”
While parade attendees had their own methods of keeping cool from the heat, the Baraboo Police Department and Community Service officers had three cooling stations where people could go to be in air conditioning and hydrate. The cooling stations were located at the fire station, the civic center and the West Square building.
In addition to cooling stations, there were multiple ambulances parked along the parade route in case an attendee were to be in need of first aid or relief from the heat.
“We’re hoping we never need them,” said Allison Goetz, Community Service officer. “It takes a lot of planning, planning and planning.”
