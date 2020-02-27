LAUNDRIE COLUMN: A house speaks

Has a house ever spoken to you? The sad and broken house near our Northwoods cabin speaks to me. It stands alone. Its snow-covered roof has collapsed. Remnants of curtains blow out of its shattered windows. Coyotes have invaded its rooms, taking up residence in bedrooms that once sheltered children.

I’ve watched this old farmhouse on a plot of land near Eagle River crumble for the past thirty years. When our children were young, I called it the haunted house, and we turned exploring it into an adventure. We cautiously stepped inside, discovering a pile of rags on the floor covered with fox fur. Broken furniture, scattered toys, and a lone child’s shoe made imaginations tumble. What stories could this house tell?

The homestead includes a collapsed silo, remnants of a barn where paint cans lay scattered, and several ramshackle sheds. When I was plotting one of my books for middle schoolers, Thirty Pieces of Silver, the house inspired a scary scene. My main character, Kayla, sees a piece of tar paper stapled onto a dilapidated shed’s door and thinks of the grim reaper, foreshadowing the climax when she’s attacked and locked in the abandoned shed.