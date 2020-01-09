LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Close freinds

I recently told my longtime neighbor and friend that my husband and I were considering a major purchase. “They cost $600 dollars a piece,” I said, “and we’ll need two. It’s not a fun investment, kind of like shelling out money for a new roof or appliance.”

My friend nodded. “True, but it needs to be done.”

My husband and I have lived next door to this neighbor and her husband for 40 years; 41 this coming July. They’re the kind of people who will pick up our mail when we’re gone, snow-blow our driveway if we can’t, and call us if the night sky is especially beautiful.

The older I get, the more I realize the importance of friendships. I enjoy meeting new people through my writing groups, volunteer groups, and new ventures such as pickleball, but I especially appreciate my longterm friendships.

My friend said, “We really ought to buy some, too.” She turned to me and chuckled. “Maybe we could find four together.”

I realized she was serious. We’ve shared so many of the same experiences over the years. Should we share this, too?