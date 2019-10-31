Her throat closed up when she smelled gasoline and smoke. He’d come back for her. She couldn’t stop the whimper from escaping her lips. She covered her mouth, but it was too late. He’d heard. Rustling of pant legs came closer ... closer. She ran toward the back door, but he grabbed her first. She screamed.
I like to write suspenseful scenes, and I enjoy reading the occasional spine-chilling book, as long as it isn’t too scary. Similar to most kids today, I loved trick-or-treating. My childhood neighborhood was lucky to have a store owner who dressed in an elaborate witch costume and in dim lighting, invited the trick-or-treaters to come closer ... closer.
Youngsters throughout the world celebrate Halloween. Its origin can be traced back to the druids or Celtics from northern Europe, Britain, and Ireland. The Celtics annually held a Samhain festival on October 31, the last day of their calendar and a special day to honor the dead. They believed that the souls of the departed would be available, probably roaming in the streets. By dressing up as spirits, they would blend in with the real demons roaming the streets. People would place tasty treats outside to keep the demons happy and prevent them from entering their homes.
Halloween is gaining popularity in countries such as Japan, Greece, and Poland. Mexico and other Latin American countries celebrate “Day of the Dead” which begins October 31 and lasts until November 2. It’s a chance to honor deceased loved ones and ancestors. Treats are often made in the shape of skulls and skeletons.
You have free articles remaining.
My granddaughter, who’s in Italy for a semester and has a Halloween birthday, will have a unique celebration. Fresh flowers, mainly chrysanthemums, often decorate the graves of loved ones. Italians also honor the deceased by placing a red candle in windows at sunset and setting a place at the table for any spirits wandering about. I believe my granddaughter is like me; she could handle sitting at dinner with a table setting for a spirit, as long as she doesn’t hear a ghostly cackle, “Come sit next to me. Closer ... closer.”
My youngest daughter, Heidi, loved Halloween and once made an elaborate display in front of our house inviting trick-or-treaters to view an open stomach cavity. She’d persuaded her friend to lay on a table wrapped in a white sheet. Heidi had designed and colored the sheet to look like the stomach was open and intestines spilling out. She invited trick-or-treaters to feel the intestines (cooked noodles). The display was impressive. Too impressive. Several kids left too freaked out to realize they hadn’t taken their candy.
My husband and I won’t have an elaborate “operating table” with intestines spilling out this year for trick-or-treaters, but we’ve stocked up on candy. I’ll enjoy seeing the various costumes and the kids’ enthusiasm, but if things get too scary, if a man smelling of gasoline and smoke approaches me, if I hear his rustling pant legs getting closer ... closer, I’m out of there!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)