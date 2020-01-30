LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Hear me roar

Okay. Time for plan B. The instructions mentioned the electric start so I get out the long extension cord, find the place to plug in, and push the button saying “Start.”

Whoa! Roaaarrrr! It’s ready to go!

The instructions also said I should move the choke to the off position. I do, and the machine stops.

Hmm. I start it again. Roaaarrrr! I move the choke a little, and the machine quits again.

The third time, I leave the choke alone. I unplug the extension cord, push down on the handle thingies, and set off. I promptly fill the garage with snow. Oops, I forgot to pay attention to the direction of the blower-thingie. I release the handles.

Our driveway is on an incline and I look up it while debating whether to start on the right or left side. I choose the right. I press the handles and away we go!

The snow only shoots out a couple of feet. Hmmm, that didn’t seem quite right. And the roar didn’t sound quite right either. No time to worry about that now. I need to make my first swipe. Up the driveway to the road or bust!