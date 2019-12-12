LAUNDRIE COLUMN: How to find joy in your life

Are you looking to add or rediscover joy in your life? Think back to what excited you when you were around 10 years old. What gave you that buzz, got you jumping out of bed on a Saturday morning, engaged you so much you didn’t care if you ate or missed your favorite TV show? Was it making homemade Christmas gifts, ice skating, exploring the outdoors, baking, or building?

Around age 10 my husband, Frank, disassembled the new bicycle he’d gotten as a birthday present. Frank’s father was upset, but he shouldn’t have been. Frank put it back together again. He was what Bruce Grierson, a social-science writer and author of the article “The Rule of Age 10” (Reader’s Digest, October 2019), calls a tiny superhero, at the apex of his power. All these years later, Frank still can happily spend hours in his workroom puzzling over how things are assembled or delighting in fixing things. It’s his thing.

Grierson writes that age 10 is “a developmental sweet spot; at 10 you’re old enough to know what lights you up, yet not so old that well-meaning adults have extinguished that fire by dumping more practical and realistic options on it. Age 10 contains, in a sense, our source code.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s at this young age that our political opinions form, we fine tune our tastebuds, and professional athletes choose their sport.