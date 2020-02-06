LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Josie still dreams big

Is it time yet? Is it? Mom and Dad clear the lunch dishes. I know I have to wait for the last meal of the day to be over before I get my treat. But I can hope.

Shucks! Mom is leaving the kitchen, and I didn’t get even a corner of that great-smelling meatloaf. But wait. Dad opens the refrigerator. He pulls out a piece of jerky and-yes! He gives it to me. It might not be my first choice, but it’s something. In dog years I’ve reached the age of 70, and I’ve learned life doesn’t always turn out the way we want.

Mom sits on the couch, and I jump up alongside her. I rest my head on her leg. I can tell she needs extra cuddling. She started off the new year with big dreams. She even got on the floor and did those crazy sit-up things, but I see she’s given up on those. Mom’s still getting up extra early to write, but she’s not spending as much time in the kitchen cooking all those smelly broccoli and kale-type vegetables either. She mentioned something to Dad about adjusting her goals and soon after, I caught her sneaking cookies out of the freezer.

Mom gets up off the couch. Now what is she up to? She’s zipping up her coat. It must be time for my walk! Wag, wag, wiggle, wiggle.

“No, Josie,” Mom says in a low voice much different from her happy voice. “You need to wait here.”