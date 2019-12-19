LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Much is told in silence

My father was a quiet man and never gave long explanations. When I was about 10-years-old, he pointed to our old red Farmall tractor and told me to drive it into the shed. In the past I’d stood be-hind him on the draw-bar and looked over his shoulder. I’d seen him working the pedals, but I worried about my ability to manage the clutch. I was so focused on that and how I had a chance to make my father proud of me, that I jumped on without thinking everything through. I was able to start the tractor and engage the clutch with only a few jerks. As I steered toward the shed, though, I suddenly realized I didn’t know how to stop.

Too late to avoid entering the shed, I drove into it. The tracker hit the far wall. It bounced back, and hit the wall again.

Dad ran in, hopped on, reached over and turned off the key.

He didn’t scold me nor did we talk about how we probably should have gone over a few things before I started out. Dad simply gave me a sideways glance, his arched eyebrows raised in a look that told me, “Really daughter? You stood beside me all those times and never paid attention to how I braked or stopped?”