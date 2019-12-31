LAUNDRIE COLUMN: New beginnings

I took advantage of a rare 40-degree December day to clean up the garden. On my hands and knees in the soil, I ripped out dried brown stalks of sedum. As I cleared the old stalks away, I could clearly see the tender green sprouts just waiting for spring’s rains and warmth. New beginnings.

I enjoy the anticipation of 2020, a new beginning. In my circle of friends and family, and I’m sure in yours, too, there are many “news.” My daughter has a new puppy, her best friend has a new baby, my nephew has a new career, and my sister has a new creative passion.

On New Year’s Day, many of us will make new resolutions. Many of us will also break our resolutions, but the sure way to fail at a goal is not to set one. A popular Chinese proverb says, “The best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. The second-best time is now.”

I would like to set a lofty goal, but since I’ve failed at achieving ambitious goals in the past, I’m setting smaller ones that I know I can achieve. Will you make a resolution this year? What can we do to help guarantee success?

Goal setting experts would recommend that our resolution follows the S.M.A.R.T guidelines. S.M.A.R.T goals should be Specific. I take in a deep breath and then state one of my goals aloud. “I will finally clean out the basement junk room.”

