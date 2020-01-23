LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Secret worlds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today I head outdoors with my grandsons on a snowy northern Wisconsin adventure and have the chance to contemplate the secret world under the snow. I see where a mouse-sized ani-mal has pushed under the snow leaving a raised path showing where it had traveled. I wonder if it was made by a mouse, mole, shrew or vole. Was it searching for seeds, roots, bark or insects?

Shovels in hand, my grandsons and I head toward a huge snow pile and begin digging. I find it works well to sometimes claw at the snow with my hands like I imagine our tunnel maker must have done. Family members help and after our hard work, we have both a tunnel and a snow cave. I bring out battery-powered candles and set them inside the tunnel hoping my grand-sons will sit inside with me. We could cuddle together like a family of mice wanting to stay warm, but they’re too active. They leave me to toss snowballs into the air so the dog can catch them.

I settle in by myself and think back to the creature that made the tunnel. Animals such as mice, voles, and weasels do well living in the subnivean zone especially if the ground isn’t fro-zen. Its warmth melts the snow closest to it, leaving a layer of air to make travel easy. The snow acts like insulation and the temperature stays close to 32°F.