LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Sour-Face

“I’ll get it,” I said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He handed me a tissue, and I quickly disposed of the gum.

I had noticed that the man hadn’t bent his knees, but I hadn’t realized the extent of his disability.

“I’ve had three joint replacement surgeries and got a terrible staph infection,” he explained. “I almost lost my leg. In fact, I was so close to having it amputated, I’d researched how I could drive a car with a prosthetic leg.” He paused here, and I could tell the memory and fear was still fresh. “But the doctors ended up saving it. They hospitalized me for months, and was on strong antibiotics for a year and a half. The staph infection interfered with my rehab, though, and I’ll never be able to bend my legs.” These later statements came out in a rush, as if he needed to get them out before he broke down.

“I’m so sorry to hear that, but you must be thankful, too. You can move around and you have incredible power when you return the ball.”

I saw a flicker of a smile that grew and transformed his face. He described how a friend had told him about pickle ball a year ago. “I took to it, and it’s helping my mobility and energy level.”

“That’s fantastic,” I said.