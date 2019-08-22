Have you ever wished you could be like Dr. Doolittle and converse with animals? Maybe, like my brother, you already do.
My brother is a beekeeper and understands the language of his bees. He also has a relationship of mutual respect with his hive. Let me explain.
Last year he had a hive of Italian bees, popular because they aren’t aggressive, but their passivity made it possible for invaders like wax moths to take over the hive and the Italian bees didn’t survive the winter. His new batch is from Saskatchewan and are more hardy, but also more aggressive. He watches their body language. While cutting the lawn near their hive, he pays attention. If they start buzz-bombing him, he knows to back off and give them space. He also knows not to get in their flight path. He experimented with moving their hive from shade into sun and found that when they’re too warm, they get grumpy. My brother communicates with his bees.
I can communicate with my ducks. I’m able to pick out the nuances in my four pet mallard’s quacks, gabbles, and actions. I also understand their body language. When they tilt their heads skyward and sink themselves into the ground improving their chances to camouflage, I know a bird of prey is overheard and I’m on guard. When they see the slice of watermelon I’m carrying and come running, they’re showing me their food preferences. When they waddle to their pen at dusk, they’re asking to be tucked in for the night.
My cousin has a sun conure, part of the parrot family, named Cheeto. Cheeto often keeps her company while watching TV in the evening. Cheeto will nestle in on her shoulder or sit at the top of her head. When he wiggles about and acts agitated, she says, “Do you have to go potty?” She takes him to his cage where he does his business, and then they return to the couch.
My daughter Heidi can understand a water dragon. Jake, her lizard, whose body is the size of her palm, kept lifting its front leg and “waving” at her. Heidi used to wave back until she did some research and found waving is the way a water dragon shows submission. They show aggression by bobbing their head. When Jake wants out of his terrarium, he paws at the glass. If he’s sassy about his demands, she lets him know he’s not going to get his way. She does this by giving him a head bob.
Maybe you’ve witnessed instances of animals also making an effort to understand human language and ways. Family cats and dogs learn routines, words, and act human at times. I’m often amazed at how much my dog understands and how she loves to participate in family activities such as playing balloon volleyball. She delights us when she uses her nose and front paws to set up the balloon so we can hit it and keep it in the air.
Gary Paulsen, in his fascinating book “This Side of Wild: Mutts, Mares, and Laughing Dinosaurs,” tells of meeting a coffee-drinking dog, Gretchen, who knew more than 1,000 words and demonstrated a startling ability to communicate with people. I also enjoyed the story of how, as a boy, he made his own bow and arrow and jumped on a horse named Old Jim to pretend to be an Indian shooting buffalo. Paulsen pulled back and released. The arrow’s feathers brushed between Old Jim’s ears. Paulsen writes, “The effect was immediate and catastrophic. Old Jim somehow gave a mighty one-ton shrug so that all his enormous strength seemed to be focused on squirting me straight into the air like a pumpkin seed, and I fell, somersaulting in a shower of cane arrows and the bow, with a shattering scream on my part and hysterical laughter on the part of the boy with me.” The horse had let his feelings be known.
My beloved horse, Candy, and I had been together for more than 15 years when we entered a competition in which we had to clear several cross country jumps, I sensed that she was getting tired. I gave her an extra squeeze telling her she could do it. She cleared the cross bar. At the last jump, a line of hay bales, I wasn’t in the best position and hadn’t signaled her properly, but I felt her take over. “Don’t worry; I got this,” her ears flicked. And she gave the needed effort to clear the bales. We got to do the victory gallop that day, a tribute to our ability to understand and help one another.
Whether human or animal, when we pay attention and put forth the effort, understanding and respect grows.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)