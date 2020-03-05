LAUNDRIE COLUMN: The wanderer's spirit

Are you more of a homebody or do you long for adventure? Why do some of us often seek new horizons? What is it that wanderers find so appealing?

Four answers come to mind. First is the desire to explore new places and the unfamiliar. I’m fortunate to be enjoying my morning coffee while watching the sunrise over a cinnamon-colored beach of the Atlantic near Daytona Beach. The color of the sand fascinates me. I google it and find it’s composed of crushed coquina shells. These colorful clams, the size of a fingernail, have abounded on Southwest Florida beaches for thousands of years. I return to the beach at low tide and spot a sight I’ve never seen before, hundreds of coquina shells.

A second plus of travel is to experience the unusual plant life, scenery, and wildlife. Right now I’m viewing various shorebirds such as brown pelicans. Inland, several “Tortoise crossing” signs give me hope of sighting a gopher tortoise. I also saw my first family of wild boars and three majestic white storks. If my husband and I are lucky, we’ll get the chance to view wild manatees, which will be another first.