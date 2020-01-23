LAUNDRIE COLUMN:Tragedy: May it bring out the best

Bushfires are raging in Australia. People and animals are fleeing for their lives. Maybe you’ve seen some of the touching footage of desperate animals seeking the help of humans. One posted by the NSW Police Force shows an officer offering a kangaroo water. He pours some in his palm and the kangaroo, cautious at first, slowly walks up to him. It drinks from his hand.

Watching a desperate kangaroo stumbling toward a human pleading for help melts the heart. In my personal life, I’ve had a similar experience of an animal pleading for help. Our dog Ginger wasn’t allowed in the living room, and she kept the rule until the last month of her life. My husband tells the story of being on the couch when he heard her whimper sharply. She stumbled out of the kitchen and, twisted with pain, staggered toward him. She wanted his help and comfort. My husband still remembers the awful feeling of helplessness since he couldn’t take away her pain. He was able to pet her and provide comfort, though.

Two years ago I encountered another creature who wanted comfort. My friend was wading in the Wisconsin River when a lone gosling swam up to her. Appearing desperate, the gosling actually crawled up her leg. Even though my friend searched for the gosling’s family, they were gone.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}