LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Trees that fascinate and captivate

Do you have a special tree that you recall from your youth? Maybe it was one you remember climbing. Do you have a favorite tree now? Maybe it’s one you joyously anticipate watching burst into spring blooms. What is it about trees that fascinate and captivate?

As a child, I had a favorite elm tree. I can still recall sitting under its huge branches where I wrote stories, read, or simply dreamed. With my writing supplies, current novel, and tall glass of orange Kool-aid nearby, life was near-perfect. The world was simpler in those days, and it’s a pleasant memory to bring up in stressful times.

After moving at the age of twelve to a house overlooking a pond, I had a new favorite tree. This one was a willow with branches that hung over the water. I played “Tarzan,” swinging on them and dropping into the pond. Years later, after I’d married and the tree had died, my husband cut a chunk of it to form a patio table. I still have part of the willow today, a piece of the past to take into the future.