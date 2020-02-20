LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Trust

‘I promise I won’t go too fast,” my brother Jeff says, as I adjust the borrowed snowmobile helmet and climb up behind him. “And don’t worry when I go over the ice with the sign that says Trail Closed. The volunteers who monitor the trail just haven’t gotten around to pulling the sign yet. It’s been below zero at night and others have been crossing it. We can trust it.”

We zoom out of Jeff’s driveway, travel for a short distance on the streets, and then we’re on Minocqua Lake. Cones identify where the ice is thin; snowmobile tracks show where it’s safe. We reach the section near a bridge with a huge sign that says, Trail Closed.

I think about trust. We’re about to trust that the ice won’t break. Yes, temperatures have been below zero for several nights, but we need to consider other factors. My daughter and grand-son recently walked on a snow-covered lake near a dock and broke through the thin ice. Structures like docks and bridges can prevent ice from forming. Also, bodies of water can have underwater springs that keep the ice thin. Since I’m unfamiliar with conditions, the real question isn’t whether I can trust the ice, but whether I can trust my brother’s judgment of the ice.