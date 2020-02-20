LAUNDRIE COLUMN: Trust

‘I promise I won’t go too fast,” my brother Jeff says, as I adjust the borrowed snowmobile helmet and climb up behind him. “And don’t worry when I go over the ice with the sign that says Trail Closed. The volunteers who monitor the trail just haven’t gotten around to pulling the sign yet. It’s been below zero at night and others have been crossing it. We can trust it.”
We zoom out of Jeff’s driveway, travel for a short distance on the streets, and then we’re on Minocqua Lake. Cones identify where the ice is thin; snowmobile tracks show where it’s safe. We reach the section near a bridge with a huge sign that says, Trail Closed.
I think about trust. We’re about to trust that the ice won’t break. Yes, temperatures have been below zero for several nights, but we need to consider other factors. My daughter and grand-son recently walked on a snow-covered lake near a dock and broke through the thin ice. Structures like docks and bridges can prevent ice from forming. Also, bodies of water can have underwater springs that keep the ice thin. Since I’m unfamiliar with conditions, the real question isn’t whether I can trust the ice, but whether I can trust my brother’s judgment of the ice.
As a youngster, my brother could be a stinker. He was the kind of brother who might show me a container of what he called moth eggs. “Pick them up,” he might say. Trustingly, I would. “Where‘d you find them?” I can still see his boyish grin. “Under the rabbit cage.” His explosions of laughter and my shrieks were repeated many times during childhood. Jeff continued his jokes with my own children, pretending to pull a quarter out of their ears or pull off their noses.
As we near the Trail Closed sign near the highway bridge, I suck in a deep breath and hold it—as if that’s going to help when the ice cracks and the sled plunges into the icy water. When I can no longer hold my breath, I distract myself by thinking about how often we put our trust in people. We trust drivers, whether it’s cars we’re in or cars that we encounter. We trust the pilot of our plane, the air traffic controller who communicates with the pilot, and the flight attendants who are on alert for potential threats.
I’ve mentally listed dozens of people we rely on by the time I realize with great relief that we’ve reached land. While we wait at a stop sign for traffic to clear, I recall a time in my twenties when I foolishly became part of a string of experienced snowmobilers. I didn’t know the machine or the terrain or that the group would expect me to travel at high speeds on narrow paths high in the bluffs. I foolishly trusted the leader to know my capabilities. I got behind the others and, intent on catching up, zipped out onto what snowbanks had hidden—a highway. A car crested the hill and had to slam on its brakes. Thankfully the trustworthy driver had been alert.
The traffic clears and we cruise along the Bearskin State Trail, a scenic 18-mile long rail-trail that runs through Minocqua. It’s one of those deep, blue-sky February days when a person can feel the intensity of the sun, and I settle in to enjoy the ride.
We pass through forests of pine, spruce, oak, maple, and birch. When other snowmobilers approach, Jeff slows down. The lead snowmobiler holds up three fingers to signal the number of sleds in his group. At one point I ask Jeff to stop so I can adjust my helmet. An approaching snowmobiler impresses me when he pulls off to make sure we’re okay. Jeff gives him the thumbs up.
As we travel down the trail and cross a narrow bridge over Highway 51, I continue to think about trust. We trust that the bridge had been inspected lately. We trust other snowmobilers will pause to let us get off before they proceed.
The path smooths out. The picturesque scenery includes winding streams, some ice-covered, some flowing gently. Snow-covered hummocks resemble spoonfuls of whipped topping. Houses give way to woods and the occasional cleared area. My favorite scenes are those that show wide-open expanses of ice-blue streams laced with thin ice.
On our return trip, Jeff points, and we stop to watch as two coyotes tentatively cross ice near open water. If these coyotes misread the ice, it will be life and death for them.
As they step cautiously, I think about the current life and death situation with the Corona-virus. We put our trust in health professionals to keep us safe. Like traveling on unfamiliar ice, we must also examine politicians and make judgements on who we trust will best lead our country. Our decisions will determine our fate and that of future generations. It’s scary to think about just how thin the ice can be on this skating rink we call Earth.
The coyotes make it to shore, and we complete the rest of the scenic trail.
Once back on the ice, we approach a group of twenty or so snowmobiles clustered right be-fore the “Trail closed” sign. Jeff slows, and one of the men approaches him. “Is it safe?” he asks.
“Yes,” Jeff answers. “They just haven’t removed the sign. It’s been below zero for several nights now.”
The man studies him. “Are you from around here?”
“Uh huh, I have a home just up the hill.”
“The man laughs. “I wanted to make sure you weren’t just blowing smoke at me.” He grins even wider. “Travel safe.”
He goes to talk to his party of fellow snowmobilers. They’ll form a decision based on how much they trust Jeff, the leader’s interpretation of Jeff’s answer, and their own instincts. They, like all of us, are faced with needing to make choices on who and what to trust.
May we choose wisely.
Amy Laundrie is available for presentations. She’s a retired Lake Delton Elementary teacher and the author of eight books. Visit www.laundrie.com or contact her at laundrie@live.com.