Law enforcement begin death investigation called for in death of 3-year-old Lomira child

VILLAGE OF LOMIRA – A death investigation is being done after a 3-year-old child died in Lomira on Friday night.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to a press release from Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, a 911 call came in at 6:55 p.m. on Friday reporting the deceased 3-year-old child at 725 Railroad Street in the village of Lomira.

The Lomira Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and requested the Dodge County Medical Examiner respond because of the death.

The Lomira Police Department and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office are jointly conducting this death investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. At this time, we are not able to release any details of the incident, as it is an active and ongoing investigation, Schmidt said in the press release.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.